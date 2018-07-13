Senior citizen nabbed for selling drugs in Naga City
A newly-identified drug personality was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Langtad, Naga City at past 7 p.m., Thursday, (July 12).
Chief Insp. Roderick Gonzales, Naga City police chief, identified the suspect as Ernesto Genodiala, 65 years old.
Police operatives recovered small-sized sachets of suspected shabu from suspect’s possession, with an estimated worth of P40,000.
Gonzales is now detained at Naga City police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.
