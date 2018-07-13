13 students ‘possessed’ by evil spirit in Danao City

At least 13 female high school students were allegedly possessed by an evil spirit in Danao City, Cebu on Thursday (July 12).

Dr. Rene Catan, Provincial Health Office (PHO) head, confirmed the report.

Catan said the students involved were Grade 8 and 9 students from Ubaldo Iway Memorial National High School in Barangay Cambanay of the same city.

The mass hysteria started after the students reportedly saw a “black figure” in school.