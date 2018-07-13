Talisay’s fourth most wanted arrested

Police authorities arrested Agustin MUñoz, the fourth most wanted criminal in Talisay City, Cebu on Thursday afternoon (July 12).

MUñoz, 48, was arrested in sitio Libo Barangay Mojon, Talisay at past 3 p.m.

Supt. Marlu Conag, chief of Talisay City Police Office, said that the suspect is charged with eight counts of robbery.

MUñoz was arrested by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Estela Alma Singco of Cebu City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 7.

The accused is now detained at the jail facility of the city police.