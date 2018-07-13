Mabatid blames Osmeña on clamping of barangay vehicles

Mabolo Barangay Captain Niña Mabatid blamed Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña for playing politics on clamping four vehicles of their barangay.

Mabatid said enforcers from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) clamped the vehicles on Friday dawn (July 13).

“Grabe na ang iyahang (Osmeña) pagdumot,” she added.

For his part, CCTO chief Francisco Ouano said that their office conducted a crackdown on illegally parked vehicles in Cebu City.

Ouano added that the vehicles were parked behind the Mabolo Barangay Hall, and denied that their actions were politically motivated.

“We also clamped vehicles in nearby barangays. We didn’t single out Mabolo. We received complaints from citizens that the illegally parked vehicles have caused traffic,” said Ouano.

Osmeña announced previously the removal of Mabatid from Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) after the village chief was involved in a physical assault incident at a hotel in Cebu City last month.