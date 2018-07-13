Archbishop Palma: ‘End the killings’

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma appealed to end all killings and the culture of impunity that has hounded Cebu for some time now.

He also urged Cebuanos to join the three-day prayer, fasting, and alms-giving next week as a way to seek divine intervention for an end to the killings.

Arvin Ordon, director of Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) said the number of deaths has been alarming and called on the community to be vigilant and to help in ending the killings.

“I don’t think there is still a safe place in the entire country, much more in Cebu to live with,” said Ordon.