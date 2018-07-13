Family of Bladen Skyler fear for security

The family of Bladen Skyler Abatayo has raised a concern for their safety after his father, Marc Anthony, was tagged as a drug personality by Carbon police station.

Marc Anthony maintained that he was not in the area when the police responded an alarm in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City last Tuesday (July 10). He added that a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage would prove his innocence.

Four-year-old Bladen Skyler was hit by a stray bullet during the incident.

The family has also approached the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) to seek assistance.

On the other hand, Arvin Odron, Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) director, expressed that they found inconsistencies on the public statements of Carbon police station.