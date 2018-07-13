Mother arrested for trying to sneak drugs into jail

A 56-year-old mother was arrested for trying to sneak illegal drugs into the detention facility of the Carbon Police Station where her son Condrado is detained for an illegal gambling case.

Police said that Erlinda Francisco placed three sachets of suspected shabu on the clothes that she brought for Condrado, 26.

Senior Insp. John Karren Escober, chief of the Carbon Police Station, said that the packs of shabu fell when PO1 Kevin Caballero did the mandatory search on the clothes which Erlinda brought.

Condrado was arrested past 10 p.m. on Monday while playing with a mole-mole machine close to their home in Sitio Ermita proper in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

Escober said that Erlinda was detained while they prepare a complaint for the possession of illegal drugs against her.