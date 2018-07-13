DPWH-7 to fund rehabilitation of rivers to address Metro Cebu flooding

The Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) is fast-tracking river improvement works to help minimize flooding in Metro Cebu.

Engr. Earl Escanuela of the project monitoring management office-flood control management cluster said they have identified critical rivers where they have ongoing development projects.

These includes Guadalupe, Lahug, Tejero and Bulacao Rivers in Cebu City, and Tipolo and Subangdaku Rivers in Mandaue City.