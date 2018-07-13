Golden Prince Hotel joins ITF 2018

The annual International Travel Festival (ITF) is back in town from July 13 to 15 at Ayala Center Cebu, and Golden Prince Hotel joins in the festivities with fantastic discounts and freebies. The limited edition Golden Ticket is a complete lifestyle package with vouchers for rooms, buffets, and even free buffet and spa items. Sold exclusively during the ITF for just Php2,888 nett, one gets an overnight stay in a deluxe room with breakfast buffet for 2 persons, as well as vouchers for a 50% discount for one person at Le’Mon restaurant, a free merienda buffet at the Kabilin Heritage Lounge for one person, discounted items at Q Cafe, 20% off one’s bill at the Lanai Lounge, and even a free 30-minute foot massage at the Aphrodite Wellness Spa. Other individual vouchers for rooms and F&B are also up for grabs as you can get them in bundles at 10+1 for rooms and 5+1 for buffets.

For reservations and other inquiries, please call 230 1500 or 230 1588.