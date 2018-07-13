A Truly Cosmopolitan Neighborhood at Vertex Central

Living in an area where practically everything is at your fingertips is hard to come by nowadays, but that’s exactly what one gets when investing on a unit at Vertex Central. Positioned along the main highway of Archbishop Reyes Avenue, Vertex Central is the prime location for the cosmopolitan.

This upscale condominium set to be completed in 2022 is Priland Residences’ first project in Cebu City–being a welcome addition to Priland’s numerous projects that accommodate different lifestyles. With the goal of maintaining this trajectory, Vertex Central caters to the family-oriented and the career-driven alike, accentuating its accessibility and a magnificent view of Cebu’s business hubs.

With virtually everything — including malls, restaurants, business establishments, and entertainment at a walking distance, Vertex Central puts you at the very pulse of a dynamic cityscape between two major business districts in Cebu; giving residents the perfect balance of work and leisure.

The SOHO (small office/home office) unit offering is the ideal place for digital nomads, startups, and small businesses. While the residential units give prospective residents the choice of 1-bedroom living spaces, studio-type units, or penthouse unit configurations — ideal for growing families or busy professionals.

With a floor-plan centered on style and convenience in all 33 floors, amenities such as the crystal-clear pools and the gym facility are literally just a few steps away from where you live. There is a spacious lounge deck, a perfect place to socialize with neighbors, which is practically a second living room. A highlight when living in Vertex Central is its ample podium parking spaces as well as commercial spaces that ultimately remove the need to go anywhere else.

In addition to that, Priland is proud to share to its residents the 360 Living Concept. Developments by Priland Residences are designed to complement a modern way of life that values convenience, accessibility, and complete amenities. Whether it’s commercial spaces or home offices, Priland Residences provides a good variety for the cosmopolitan dweller.

Living the city life is now a thing of convenience with Vertex Central. A neighborhood that is truly cosmopolitan.