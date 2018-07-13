14 nabbed in separate drug ops in Lapu

Fourteen drug personalities were arrested in separate anti-drug operations in Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday and Friday.

Operatives from Mactan and Hoops Dome police station caught three men including a security guard in a buy-bust operation on Thursday evening.

The suspects were identified as Jade Abing, 18; Nelson Sumalinog, 39, both from Sitio Saac in Barangay Mactan; and Denclear Badayos, 18, from Barangay Pajac proper.

At past 1 a.m. Friday, police authorities arrested 34-year-old Jason Labitan in another buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion.

On Friday afternoon, the operatives arrested Avelino Mangubat, Ana Pino, Joshua Potot, Alex Ferolino, Julieta Berdin, Anthony Jacky Radam, Reymark Taghoy, Ramil Caedo, Roden Dignis, and Jayson Gungob, in a separate drug bust operations in Barangays Poblacion, Pajac, and Agus.

Police seized several suspected shabu all worth P41,000.

Suspects are now detained pending the filing of charges against them.