PHO to use Ovitraps in anti-dengue fight
The Provincial Health Office (PHO) is planning to have about a million ovitraps manufactured as part of the Cebu provincial government’s anti-dengue campaign.
Dr. Rene Catan, PHO head, he will have the needed ovitraps manufactured by pupils of public elementary schools in the province as a school project.
Catan said ovitraps may be used in schools and other public places in an effort to reduce if not totally eliminate dengue causing mosquitoes.
An ovitrap is a black cylindrical container that is filled with water to make it look like an ideal breeding ground for female mosquitoes to lay their eggs on.
The trap has a mesh which traps the hatched larvae which transforms into a pupa and later on an adult mosquito, making this stay on water to die. / Gerard Vincent Francisco, USJ-R Intern
