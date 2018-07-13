Zafra: I will not run for ABC president
Incumbent Cebu City ABC president Philip Zafra has made a formal announcement that he will not seek reelection for ABC president.
The election for highly urbanized cities is set on July 30.
Mambaling barangay captain Genes Abellana said several BOPK allies have expressed intent to leave the administration bloc and support Niña Mabatid for ABC president.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.