San Francisco is North Division champions

Governor’s Cup

SAN FRANCISCO pulled off a thrilling 72-71 win over Consolacion in the deciding Game 3 to be crowned the North Division champion of the Governor’s Cup Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament last night at the Cebu Coliseum.

Kenny Rogers Rocacurva was once again the hero for San Francisco, scoring 25 points, including the game-winning freethrows off a foul from Consolacion’s Brevin Keith Padayogdog that pegged the final score.

Jake Laurence Gonzales added 14, and Wilson Pleños Jr. chipped in 12 for the team from Camotes Island, which won the series, 2-1.

It was a painful defeat for the defending North Division champion Consolacion, which came into the game hot off an 86-61 rout of San Francisco in Game 2.

Emmanuel Villamor led Consolacion with 18 points while Rey Gonzaga and Marco Booker Panta added 13 and 11, respectively.

San Francisco will now face South Division champion Talisay in the overall championship. Game 1 of the best-of-three Finals will be on Monday at the Talisay Sports Complex. Sibonga and Consolacion will play for third place.