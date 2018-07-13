All Ladies Cebu 10s Rugby Festival starts

THE CEBU Lady Dragons will be vying to bring back the Dragon Cup home as they vie against five other teams in today’s 5th Annual All Ladies Cebu 10s Rugby Festival 2018 at the Cebu International School grounds.

The team will be gunning for its second title in the tournament after it won the Dragon Cup in 2016. It is the only Philippine-based team to have won the Dragon Cup so far.

A team from Bangkok won the first edition, followed by Daewoo Hong Kong the next year and last year, the Shanghai Pink Dragons.

The Shanghai Pink Dragons, however, will not able to compete this year after it failed to complete the number of players required.

The Cebu Lady Dragons will have their work cut out for them as four of their members will be competing under the Makati Chiefs as they are currently based in Manila training for the Philippine Lady Volcanoes. They are Aiumi Ono, Eloise Jordan , Astrid Sadaya and Ica Asentista.

The team retains the seven girls who helped it to a silver finish in the Philippine National Games and is being reinforced by girls from Papua New Guinea who are studying at the University of San Carlos and University of Southern Philippines Foundation.

Manning the team are Mae Ann Ubaub, the captain, Dixie Yu, the vice captain, Sheba Tavip Tarutia, Dameng Maudii, Naomi Ned Kuna, Yarra Unamba, Cabiao Lean Fer, Inna Kwan, Shaira Antonio, and Jelam Gesulga.

The reserves are Naomi Ruki, Mona Padayhag, Vanessa Yawing, Juney Naba, and Madille Salinas.

Club captain is Kyrztin Toylo and it will be coached by Noel Flowers.