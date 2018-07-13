5TH BADDICTS INVITATIONAL BADMINTON TILT TODAY

CLOSE to 170 racquet wielders from local badminton clubs and Leyte province have their sights on the top prizes in the 5th Baddicts Stars Invitational Badminton Tournament at Racquet Zone, which starts today with games among Levels G minus and G plus players.

Known to be one of the loyal sponsors of the Danao and Catmon grassroots program, the Baddicts Stars hope that their 5th Invitational Cup will be able to provide as much fun to all the participants as their previous tournaments while generating funds to further support the advocacy of nurturing exceptional talents for the sport among the youth in Danao and Catmon.

This year’s Baddicts Stars Invitational Tournament is made possible by their major sponsors: Lucky Me Pancit Canton, Locally fruit juices, WPO Furniture Shop, Pocari Sweat, Absolute Day Car Wash, TOP Cafe – Premium coffee blend; and their minor sponsors: GraphicStar, XP2 Shuttlecocks, J&B Aries Loan Investor Corp., Olive Borromeo, JuKenJoh Cakes and Pastries, GP Gutierrez, DJSTS Trucking Services, Lil Baddicts of Catmon IS, Nuat Thai Foot & Body Massage – Pelaez, Alberto’s Pizza and Chong Design & Print.