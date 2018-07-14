2 dead, 4 injured in Compotela road mishap

Two died while four others were injured in a road mishap involving three vehicles in Compostela town, Cebu around 6 a.m on Saturday (July 14).

Personnel from Compostela Police Precinct identified the fatalities as Eje Rose Halipa and Marygrace Tali, both heading to work when the incident happened.

Among those who were injured were Wela Flor Mollena, 24; Evangeline Davidon, 36, Sherie Mae Moreno, 22, and Michael Francisco, a 28-year-old tricycle driver.

Based on reports, the victims were on board a tricycle when a Mitsubishi Adventure hit them and collided with a minibus.