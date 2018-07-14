Woman arrested in Calamba drug bust

A 27-year-old woman was arrested by police operatives in a buy-bust operation in Sitio San Roque, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City on Saturday morning (July 14).

Police Senior Insp. Eduardo Sanchez of the Drug Enforcement Unit of Guadalupe Police Precinct identified the suspect as Baby Rose Rama, from Barangay Calamba.

Sanchez said the arrest came after one of the drug suspects they previously arrested tipped police operatives regarding the suspect’s illegal activities.

Seized from her were six long-size of suspected shabu.

Sanchez also said that the suspect’s mother, Rosalia, and her brothers, Ohrlivy, Alfeo and Geronimo were arrested for selling of illegal drug in 2016.

The suspect is now detained in Calamba police precinct pending the filing of charges against her.