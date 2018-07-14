Dengvaxia case a ‘public health disaster’

The death of a 10-year-old girl who received a Dengvaxia vaccine in Lapu-Lapu City is one of many that underscored the Dengvaxia debacle of the Department of Health (DOH).

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Rene Catan said the agency’s decision to allow use and distribution of the dengue vaccine ended up becoming a “public health disaster.”

He said the children who received the vaccine should be monitored daily for any severe symptoms./Gerard Vincent Francisco, USJ-R Journalism Intern