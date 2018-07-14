2 nabbed in Talisay drug bust

Two persons were arrested in separate buy-bust operations at Sitio Purok 4 in Barangay Jaclupan., Talisay City on Saturday afternoon, July 14.

Talisay City police chief Supt. Marlu Conag identified the suspects as Vanroy Saavedra Abastas, 31, and Brix Montebon Racal, 18.

Confiscated from suspects’ possession were 35 small-sized sachets and 2 medium packs of suspected shabu worth P100,000.

The suspects are now detained at Talisay City police precinct pending the filing of drug charges against them.