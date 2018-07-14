Worker nabbed in San Nicolas drug bust

A construction worker was arrested in a drug bust in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City on Saturday, July 14.

Chief Insp. Allan Rosario, San Nicolas police precinct chief, said they verified information from neighbors of 41-year-old suspect Arcelito Bantecil on his drug dealing for the past two weeks.

Taken from Bantecil’s possession were nine sachets of shabu worth P47,200.

He is detained at the San Nicolas police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.