Richard Gutierrez and Dingdong Dantes are Vice Ganda’s leading men in MMFF 2018 film

PHENOMENAL Box Office Star and “It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda has two leading men for his upcoming film “Fantastica.”

Star Cinema’s official Instagram account revealed that the 42-year-old actor/host will be working with Richard Gutierrez and Dingdong Dantes.

“Richard Gutierrez at Dingdong Dantes, hiniling daw ni Vice na makasama sa #Fantastica. This will be a fairytale movie,” the post reads.

Three days ago, Star Cinema shared on Instagram a photo of Dantes inside their office.

“Dingdong Dantes dropped by the office today!! #StarCinemaVOTD,” Star Cinema said.

Dantes’ most recent film with Star Cinema was last year’s “Seven Sundays” which also starred Aga Muhlach, Ronaldo Valdez, Cristine Reyes, and Enrique Gil.

For Gutierrez, this would be his first big screen project after he starred in ABS-CBN’s primetime series, “La Luna Sangre” last year.

Star Cinema reported that Richard’s twin brother Raymond represented him and their mother Anabelle Rama during a story conference for the Vice Ganda film two days ago.

Gutierrez already did a Star Cinema movie in 2008 with KC Concepcion titled, “For The First Time.”

Star Cinema also revealed the rest of the cast: Bela Padilla, Ronnie Alonte, Chokoleit, Pilipinas Got Talent (PGT) grand finalist Joven Olvio, and “It’s Showtime”host Ryan Bang.

Last week, it was announced that Maris Racal, Loisa Andalio at Maymay Entrata will also be part of the film.

“Fantastica” will be directed by Barry Gonzales. It is a official entry to Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2018 this December.

Last year, Vice Ganda starred in “The Revenger Squad” with Daniel Padilla and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

It was the festival’s highest-grossing film and earned more than P500 million at the box office.

It also received the People’s Choice Award during the 2017 MMFF Awards Night.