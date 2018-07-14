SKF Mavericks hoist Dragon Cup in Cebu 10s

THE SKF Mavericks of Makati denied the Cebu Lady Dragons the Dragon Cup via an 8-5 win in the finals of the 5th Annual All Ladies Cebu 10s Rugby Festival 2018 held yesterday at the Cebu International School grounds.

The SKF Mavericks got back at the Cebu Lady Dragons who blanked them 5-0 in the single-round robin format.

The SKF Mavericks advanced to the semifinals round in the 4th position while the Cebu Lady Dragons entered the top 4 in the 3rd position. Both teams finished with a 3-2 win-loss record. The home team, however, took the 3rd position because it defeated the SKF Mavericks in the single round robin format.

The Mavericks became the second Philippine-based team to have ever won the Dragon Cup after five editions.

The awarding ceremony was held at the Semi-Final Sports Bar at 6 p.m. yesterday which was followed by the after-party.