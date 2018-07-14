Tepora’s camp confident of winning WBA interim title

CEBUANO boxing sensation Jhack “El Capitan” Tepora of the Omega Boxing Gym passed the mandatory weigh-in to schedule his 12-round showdown against Mexican Edivaldo Ortega for the interim World Boxing Association (WBA) world featherweight title in the co-main event of the Manny Pacquiao-Lucas Matthysse world title showdown at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, today.

The 25-year-old Tepora weighed in at 125.4 pounds while Ortega tipped the scales at 125.6 pounds.

Tepora’s trainer, Julius Junco, told Cebu Daily News that his prized ward is ready to exchange leather with Ortega today in front of thousands of roaring boxing fans.

“We will fight in distance, use the jab often then wait for the perfect timing for a knockout. We are confident for him but we always tell him not to be overconfident in this fight,” said Junco.

Tepora (21-0, 16 KOs) aims for an impressive outing to increase his market value in the sport and attract more promoters to tap him in future major fight cards abroad. Tepora already started it when he easily knocked out African Lusanda Komanisi last September to clinch the WBO inter-continental featherweight title in the second round at the latter’s hometown in East London, South Africa.

“I believe that Jhack’s skills and ability will really help him win the title. God willing I hope he will win,” added Junco. “Ortega has no power punches based on the videos we watched online but he is a pressure fighter who always attack that is why we always tell Jhack to be wiser than him and he must be relaxed and focused all the time.”

Ortega is also equally dangerous as Tepora, as the 28-year-old Mexican has 26 wins, one defeat, one draw with 12 knockouts in his resume.