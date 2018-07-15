Belgium bags third place in World Cup

Belgium won the battle for third with a 2-0 blanking of England and claimed its best ever World Cup finish late Saturday night, Philippine time.

Eden Hazard, who sealed the win for Belgium with a goal in the 82nd minute, was named Man of the Match.

Thomas Meunier put Belgium ahead early just four minutes into the match.

Belgium players were awarded the bronze medals right after the match.

France will face Croatia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia title Sunday, July 15, 11 p.m. Philippine time.