Belgium bags third place in World Cup
Eden Hazard, who sealed the win for Belgium with a goal in the 82nd minute, was named Man of the Match.
Thomas Meunier put Belgium ahead early just four minutes into the match.
Belgium players were awarded the bronze medals right after the match.
France will face Croatia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia title Sunday, July 15, 11 p.m. Philippine time.
