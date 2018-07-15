Donaire cut from Pacquiao’s corner

Nonito Donaire Sr., father and former trainer of five-division world champion Nonito “Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr., won’t be in Manny Pacquiao’s corner when the Filipino boxing legend fights Lucas Matthyse for the World Boxing Association (WBA) world welterweight title Sunday morning at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia.

Donaire was one of the trainers who supervised Pacquiao’s training camp in General Santos City and was expected to be among those in the latter’s corner during the fight.

But in his Facebook account, Donaire said he was replaced in the last minute.

“I got all my corner stuff for Manny Pacquiao’s fight. But unfortunately I’m not able to work in his corner ‘coz someone took my spot. I apologise to my family and friends who are expecting to see me on TV. Let’s support Manny Pacquiao, let’s pray for his victory.”

Pacquiao’s expected cornermen are Boboy Fernandez and his conditioning trainer Justin Fortune.