Cebuano Tepora TKOs Ortega
Jhack “El Capitan” Tepora scored a ninth-round Technical Knockout (TKO) against Edivaldo Ortega of Mexico to clinch the WBA interim world featherweight title in the co-main event of Pacquiao-Matthysse world title clash held at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Sunday morning.
The 25-year-old Cebuano Tepora remained unbeaten in 22 fights. He won by knockout 17 times.
Ortega suffered his second defeat against 26 wins.
Tepora, who represents Omega Boxing Gym, is a native of Liloan town, north Cebu
