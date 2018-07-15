Cebuano Tepora TKOs Ortega

Jhack “El Capitan” Tepora scored a ninth-round Technical Knockout (TKO) against Edivaldo Ortega of Mexico to clinch the WBA interim world featherweight title in the co-main event of Pacquiao-Matthysse world title clash held at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Sunday morning.

The 25-year-old Cebuano Tepora remained unbeaten in 22 fights. He won by knockout 17 times.

Ortega suffered his second defeat against 26 wins.

Tepora, who represents Omega Boxing Gym, is a native of Liloan town, north Cebu