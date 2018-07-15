Chepsiror, Alinsunod win 12k titles in Reach Out Run for Autism
Kenyan Eric Chepsiror and Joan Alinsunod ruled the 12-kilometer race of the Reach Out Run For Autism 2018 that started and finished at the SM City Cebu car park Sunday morning.
Chepsiror clocked in at 40 minutes and 53 seconds while Alinsunod breasted the finish line in 53:16.
In the 6k race, Moira Frances Erediano ruled the distaff side (24:46) while Ruel Algufera topped the male division clocking 19:45.
