Paknaan relocation site: Road, houses submerge in water due to high tide

An estimated 50-meter stretch of concrete road has been submerged in seawater in a relocation site in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City, Cebu due to high tide at noontime today (July 15).

The submerged road brought inconvenience to hundreds of residents and passing vehicles.

Several houses, which are situated in a mangrove area, have been submerged in water.

The Mandaue City Government is yet to address the problem .