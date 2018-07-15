Provincial Tourism Office to regulate entry of tourists in Osmeña Peak
The Cebu Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) head Joselito Costas plans to limit the carrying capacity of Osmeña Peak.
The limitation is intended to address the soil erosion in the eco-tourism site.
The tourism office also plans to install signages at Osmeña Peak to properly guide tourists.
Costas, however, said that their office is yet to complete a study that will determine the necessary measures to be done in the area before proceeding with signage installations.
