INVESTIGATING BLADEN SKYLER’S DEATH: Ballistic exam on cops’ firearms turned out to be negative, says CCPO director

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, said there is a possibility that the bullet which killed four-year-old Bladen Skyler on Tuesday (July 10) did not come from the firearms of policemen.

Garma told reporters in a press conference that a ballistic examination on the firearms of cops of Carbon police station turned out to be negative.

The family of Bladen Skyler, however, expressed doubts on the legitimacy of the material subjected to the test.

Marc Anthony, father of the victim, said they gave the bullet slug recovered inside their bedroom to the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7).

The father said that they will only rely on the outcome of the investigation conducted by NBI-7.

The city police director admitted that the examination does not produce a conclusive result.

Garma assured that they will continue the investigation on Skyler’s death.