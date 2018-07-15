DENR-7 in need of Tañon Strait special prosecutor

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) is now seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor that will handle cases involving the conservation of Tañon Strait.

The appointment of a prosecutor is intended to hasten the prosecution of fisherfolks who illegally fish at the marine protected area between Cebu and Negros Islands.

Steve Larona, Legal Assistant of the Tañon Strait Protected Seascape (TSPS), said their office had already made several arrests in the last 3 years, but these cases have not been resolved.