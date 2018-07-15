Motorists told to avoid vicinity of Carmelite Monastery on Monday

Heavy traffic congestion is expected along Pope John Paul II Avenue, Cebu City on Monday (July 16).

Hundreds of people are expected to visit the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at the Carmelite Monastery for its annual fiesta celebration.

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) head Francisco Ouano said they may decide to close the lane close to the church tomorrow if the crowd of churchgoers would continue to grow.