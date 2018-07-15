Provincial disaster management office told to explain distribution of manuals

Government auditors have asked the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) to properly account the disaster manuals printed last year.

The printing of disaster manuals is pegged at P4.4 million.

The Commission on Audit (COA) said that provincial disaster management office failed to attach on their report the recipients of 17,600 manuals.

Auditors also questioned why the distribution of the manuals was only limited to elementary schools in Cebu.

Baltazar Tribunalo Jr., PDRRMO head, assured that COA’s recommendation will be complied, in coordination with the Provincial School Board (PSB).