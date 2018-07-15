Man arrested for murder in Ronda

A 25-year-old man who is accused of murder was arrested by police authorities in Ronda town, Cebu on Saturday morning (July 14).

The accused was identified as Louie Languita, a resident of Barangay Langin of the same town.

The police arrested Languita by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Bernardito Malabago of Barili Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 60.

Languita was allegedly responsible for killing Jonard Talledo, who was shot dead in February 2017.

Languita refused to comment on the allegations against him.

The accused is now detained at the jail facility of Ronda police station.