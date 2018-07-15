Four nabbed in drug busts in Cebu City

Four persons were arrested in separate anti-drug operations in Barangays Guadalupe and Kalunasan in Cebu City on Sunday, July 15.

On Sunday morning, two drug suspects identified as Grace Abella and Romel Sarona were arrested at a checkpoint along E. Osmeña St. in Barangay Guadalupe.

Senior Insp. Eduardo Sanchez, Guadalupe police precinct chief, said the suspects were headed to Cebu City Jail when they were flagged down by police.

At past 2 p.m., police arrested a couple identified as Jonelyn Marinay and Belmer Gulane who yielded P1.5 million worth of shabu.