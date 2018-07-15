Special prosecutor to handle abuses involving Tañon Strait

TO effectively prosecute those engaged in illegal fishing along Tañon Strait, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) has requested and acquired a special state prosecutor from the Department of Justice (DOJ) who will handle cases relating to abuses in the protected seascape.

“This is to avoid influences and biases of cases related to the Tañon Strait Protected Seascape (TSPS),” said Steve Larona, legal assistant of TSPS.

Last year, Larona said that DOJ appointed Assistant State Prosecutor Karla Cabel to handle cases relating to abuses of the Tañon Strait.

Larona revealed that DENR-7 has recorded an 80% success rate in apprehending violators of fishery laws and filing cases against fisherfolk engaged in illegal and destructive modes of fishing.

From 2015 – 2017, the department has already apprehended 12 commercial fishing vessels which operated illegally within Tañon Strait.

“Out of 12 cases, 3 were already decided in favor of DENR-7, six were pending in court and currently facing trial, while the rest are still pending in the prosecution level,” Larona added.

Though they have recorded several cases of cutting mangroves, but Larona said that most of them were not elevated for prosecution due to lack of witnesses while others were dismissed in the prosecution level.

“Most of them were just reported to us, but since nobody wants to stand as witness, we cannot take any legal action,” he said.

Assistant Protective Area Superintendent Am Prospero Lendio of DENR-7, also said that some prosecutors in Cebu have purportedly been influenced by politicians who have their own vested interests.

“Some politicians were even involved in the operation of commercial fishing vesels,” Lendio revealed.

Lendio, however, refused to mention any names.

Meanwhile, DENR-7 has suspended seaborne patrol operations in Tañon Strait due to legal issues that need to be addressed.

“Our regional director (Gilbert Gonzales), wants to review first our operation in the Tañon Strait, because he wants to clarify which department has the obligation in apprehending illegal fishing practices, is it DENR or BFAR (Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources),” said Lendio.

DENR-7 has already been coordinating with BFAR on the matter.

But for now, DENR urged Local Government Units (LGUs) surrounding Tañon Strait to conduct their own seaborne patrol operations to stop illegal activities within the area.

Tañon Strait is a 161 km body of water separating the islands of Cebu and Negros.

The strait is known for whale and dolphin watching.