3-5-7: A hot Suertres combo in PH?

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — When Filipino overseas worker (OFW) Edna (not her real name) knew that Filipino boxing legend Manny

Pacquiao had knocked down deposed Argentinian champion Lucas Matthysse in the third, fifth and seventh rounds of their main event fight here yesterday, she was ecstatic.

Like most of her countrymen back home who dream of hitting the lottery to somehow find a way to ride out their poverty, the Cagayan de Oro City native also wants to cash in on the number combination to earn fast bucks.

“Ako ingnon akong mga paryente sa ato sir nga tay-an ang 3-5-7 basin diay swertehon.” (I will tell my relatives to bet on numbers 3-5-7 as they might get lucky)

Edna, who has been working in Malaysia for the pasy six years now, was one of three

Filipinas who was assigned at the Media Center of the Axiata Arena, which hosted the Pacquiao-Matthysse duel on Sunday, here.

Edna said that, for sure, her two Filipino co-workers will also coax their families to bet on the combination.

“Basin pa diay ma swertian (Who knows, it will bring them luck),” said Edna.