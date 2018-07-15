Cebu City police nab 4 in separate anti-drug operations

Four persons were arrested in separate anti-drug operations in Barangays Calamba and Talamban in Cebu City this afternoon.

Two persons were first collared at 4 p.m. by the Drug Enforcement Unit of the San Nicolas Police (Station 6) following a buy-bust operation in Sitio Mangga, Barangay Calamba, according to information released by Chief Inspector Allan Rosario, the station chief.

He identified the suspects as Ramie Sabinay, 35, and Basilio Jacalan, 48, both residents of the area. The two are now detained at the San Nicolas Police.

Sabinay, who was the target of the buy bust operation, yielded a small and medium sized packets of shabu (crystal meth), while found with Jacalan were two small sachets of the illegal substance, said Rosario.

At around 7 p.m., a separate drug bust conducted by the City Intelligence Branch of the Cebu City Police Office (CIB-CCPO) in Barangay Talamban led to the arrest of live-in partners Winnie Dela Peña, 50, and Rodrigo Limbaga, 39.

Seized from the couple were several sachets and three medium packs of suspected shabu valued at P188,000, said Superintendent Christopher Navida, CIB-CCPO chief.

Navida said they operated on Dela Peña after an informant alerted the police of her alleged drug peddling activities with her live-in partner.

Dela Peña and Limbaga, interviewed by Cebu Daily News at the CCPO detention facility, claimed they were just new in the drug trade.