France is 2018 FIFA World Cup champion

France clinched its second World Cup title via a 4-2 outsmarting of Croatia late last night, Philippine time.

The first time that France hoisted the World Cup golden trophy was in 1998.

France’s sensational teenager Kylian Mbappe bagged the Young Player Award. His goal in the 65th minute made him the second teenager footballer to have scored in the World Cup finals match. The first was the legendary Pele of Brazil.

Croatia team captain Luka Modric was aptly given the Golden Ball. England’s team captain Harry Kane bagged the Golden Boot for scoring the most number of goals in this World Cup at 6. The Golden Glove went to Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois.

France’s trusted players in Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Mbappe all came through for their country in the final game.

France’s first goal was courtesy of Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic who scored an own goal in the 18th minute.

Ivan Perisic scored the equalizer for Croatia 10 minutes later but another 10 minutes he also gave France the opportunity to once again take the lead when he was called for a handball and handed a penalty kick to France which was converted by Griezmann.

Griezmann was named Man of the Match.

Pogba then put France further ahead at 3-1 in the 59th minute while Mbappe sealed the title for the Les Bleus in the 65th minute.

Mandzukic then caught France keeper Hugo Lloris by surprise and scored Croatia’s second goal in the 69th minute.

France joins Uruguay and Argentina as two-time World Cup champions, while Spain was honored with the Fair Play award.