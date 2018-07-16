INVESTIGATING BLADEN SKYLAR’S DEATH: PRO-7 director sees no problem in conducting separate probes



Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, said that they welcome the investigation on the death of four-year-old Bladen Skyler Abatayo by the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7).

He also said that they do not have any problem with the Commission of Human Rights (CHR-7) in conducting a separate investigation on the death of the child.

However, Sinas said that the sharing of files related to the case would require permission from the national police headquarters.

Abatayo was killed in an anti-drug operation last Tuesday (July 10). (Nestle)