Talisay village tanods participate traffic training

Barangay tanods from some barangays in Talisay City were trained to help in manning the traffic in the area on Saturday (July 14).

Capitol Focal Person on Traffic Management Jonathan “Joy” Tumulak said at least 35 barangay tanods from Barangays Lawaan, Linao, Tabunok, and San Roque in Talisay City learned basic traffic procedures such as proper hand signals and traffic direction.

Tumulak said Talisay City’s barangay tanods are the first batch to benefit the training.