Caindec slams Osmeña amid unresolved traffic problem in Mambaling

Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) regional director Victor Caindec said that he will not deploy his personnel along N. Bacalso Avenue.

While he thanked Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña for offering him personnel and equipment, Caindec refused to accept the assistance.

The regional director explained that the traffic problem in Mambaling area is not his problem but the city.

Caindec also accused Osmeña of being responsible for placing tarpaulins stating that the traffic management in N. Bacalso Avenue is now under the Land Transportation Office (LTO-7).

One of the tarpaulins also contains an image of him and Office of the Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) Secretary Michael Dino.

In a separate interview, Osmeña admitted that he ordered the placing of tarpaulins.

Caindec, however, thanked the mayor for making him famous by posting the tarpaulins.

Motorists passing through N. Bacalso Avenue have to bear heavy traffic congestion due to the ongoing construction of an underpass project.