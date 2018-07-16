Elections to push through in absence of Constitutional revisions, amendments

Comelec Provincial Election Officer Lawyer Ferdinand Gujilde said the Congress cannot legislate a law to postpone the election, and only the Comelec En Banc has the authority to postpone the election based on the present constitution.

The election officer made this statement after House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez proposed earlier to suspend next year’s election to focus on the country’s possible shift to a federal form of government.

“For as long as the 1987 constitution is written as it is now, wala siya gi-amend or revise, dayon gyod ang election,” said Gujilde.