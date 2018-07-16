Osmeña supports banning of plastic bottles
Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is looking into banning plastic bottles in the city.
The mayor observed that plastic bottles are the main cause of blockage among drains.
Osmeña expressed his desire that an ordinance banning plastic bottles will be passed soon.
The plastic ban could be a step towards decreasing the flooding incidents in the city. /USJR Intern Delta
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.