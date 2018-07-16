Cebu City Government donates SWAT van

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña hopes that the performance of the city police Special Weapons and Tactics(SWAT) team will be just like Manny Pacquiao- a knockout to criminals.

The mayor made this statement after he lead the turnover of a SWAT van to Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, city police director, at the Cebu City Hall on Monday morning (July 16).

This is the fifth donation from the local government unit to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO). /USJR Intern Gerard Francisco