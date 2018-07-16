Cebu Coast Guard seizes guns bound for Mindanao

Coast Guard units in Cebu intercepted over the weekend 46 automatic pistols that were bound for Mindanao.

The Coast Guard said Monday that the .45-caliber pistols with magazines were seized by its men from two rolling cargoes during maritime security inspections at the Samboan Lite Ferry post last July 14.

The PGC said the cargo was bound for Dapitan City in Zamboanga del Norte.

The firearms and ammunitions were confiscated from suspects identified as Velino Cubol, 36, Flora Mae Cubol, 35, and Maria Bella Manot, 55.

All three suspects face charges for violating Sec. 28, Art. V of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation.

The contraband has been turned over to the police in Samboan.

The PCG identified the units that discovered the guns as Coast Guard K9- Central Visayas and Coast Guard Sub-Station Bato.