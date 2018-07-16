Boat passengers survive capsizing of banca at sea

ABOUT 30 passengers of a motorized banca survived after their seacraft capsized near Sta. Rosa wharf in Olango island, Lapu-Lapu City at 1:41 pm Monday, July 16.

Jun Lariosa, desk of Lapu-Lapu City’s emergency response center, said big waves and strong winds overwhelmed the motorized banca just as it was headed towards the city’s nearest wharf.

The passengers swum towards the pier and were rescued by porters and other boat crew using ropes. Life vests were also thrown at them.

None were injured but some were brought by ambulance to a nearby hospital after experiencing difficulty of breathing and ingesting salt water.

No children were on board but boat captain Edilberto Ompad said their boat was loaded with store supplies.

Hundreds of passengers crossing mainland Lapu-Lapu city and Olango island were stranded after the Philippine Coast Guard detailed in the area temporarily suspended the sailing of all motorized boats at 2 p.m. today including island hopping services.