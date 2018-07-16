VM Bucao backs ban on sikads in highways

Talisay City Vice Mayor Allan Bucao voiced support to the provincial government’s proposed ban on traysikads at the national highway.

Bucao said Cebu Provincial Traffic Coordinator Joy Tumulak’s proposed ban on traysikads especially along the Talisay City side of the South Road Properties (SRP) would protect commuters from speeding vehicles.

But Bucao said the Talisay City government will hold a dialogue with the Association of Trisikad Drivers on this issue. “We don’t want to deprive them of their livelihood, just to observe self-discipline,” he said.

Bucao said an existing city ordinance regulates specific routes and ground rules for traysikads in the city. He said they will review the ordinance and consider any amendments if necessary.