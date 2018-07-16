Palma leads Day of Prayer, feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Cebu

Amid the evils of society, turn to prayer.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma on Monday led the faithful in seeking divine intervention for an end in the spate of killings, fake news, and blasphemies against God.

The 68-year-old prelate presided over the 10:30 a.m. Mass at the Carmelites Monastery in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City to observe the National Day of Prayer and Penance which falls on the feast of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

“We’re fighting not against flesh and blood (human beings) but against evil. And so we offer prayers and sacrifices for those who blasphemed God, bear false witness by spreading fake news, and those who commit murder or justify the killings,” Palma explained.

Starting today until Thursday, Filipinos are encouraged by the Church to pray, fast, and give alms to the poor as a way of invoking God’s mercy and justice.

“The culture of impunity persists and it seems that life no longer has any value nowadays. Amid the insurmountable problems, we draw close to God and put our trust in Him,” Palma said.

Thousands of people trooped to the Carmelites Monastery in Cebu City on Monday to pray, attend Mass, and honor the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Palma encouraged the faithful to consecrate themselves and imitate the Blessed Mother, who amid difficulties, never left Jesus’ side.

“At the foot of the cross, Jesus entrusted and gave Mary to us as our mother too. We rejoice because we know how much God loves us. We thank Mama Mary for being a mother to us,” he said.

“She is not only our mother. Mary is also our model. May we learn to follow her footsteps, her acts of love, and trust in God,” he added.